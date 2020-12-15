Vikings Season 6: Will Kjetill become king of Iceland?

The next episodes of season 6 of Vikings are coming soon. A chance to see if Kjetill will become the new King of Iceland

Fans have been waiting for them for a long time, but they’re finally coming. Indeed, the last 10 episodes of season 6 of Vikings but also of the series. Because yes, once these 10 episodes air, the series will end. Therefore, followers want to know the fate of Kjetill who could become King of Iceland.

But given that there has been a small period between the end of the first part of the season and the one to come, maybe a reminder is in order. If you forgot, first know that Kjetill started to “change” by the time the settlers land in Iceland.

Indeed, Vikings fans could see that he did not agree with Floki’s leadership methods. It was then that he started falling out with the other families. Even going so far as to slaughter an innocent family. In fact, leading Floki to abandon the group out of shame.

But this technique ”from Kjetill would not be trivial according to several media and fans. Indeed, some believe that he does this for a specific purpose. There is a chance that he will deliberately want to drive Floki out so that he can become the new ruler – if not the king – of Iceland.

Whether this theory holds true remains to be seen. Well if a new king is going to take his place in Vikings.

KJETILL, A NEW KING OF VIKINGS?

But how could it be. Because becoming a king is good, but how to become a king is still a mystery. Of course, theories are popping up on the web and fans think they’ve figured out how we’re going to get there on the show.

Most Viking followers believe that Kjetill followed Floki and ended up killing him, to get rid of any obstacles. Once this “leader” had been removed, the remaining settlers looked for another in whom they could trust. So Kjetill was trying to convince them that he was the best person for the role.

But this state of mind on his part doesn’t come naturally. This is why many viewers believe he was being poisoned. By something on earth mysterious, as they found his sudden change of character disturbing.

Still a few days to wait to have the end of this story in Vikings.



