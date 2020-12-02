Vikings season 6: release date confirmed with a new trailer

Finally ! The last 10 episodes of season 6 of Vikings will air on …

… December 30! After much speculation on the broadcast date of the final episodes of season 6 of Vikings, it is Amazon Prime Video which has just confirmed the date of December 30, already announced – by mistake – by Prime Video Germany a few days ago . This means that by the end of the series, Prime Video will be able to exclusively broadcast all episodes before their regular airing on the History channel. And to tease the return of Bjorn, Ivar and the others, we can also (finally) discover the long-awaited trailer of the sequel which promises to be bloodier than ever.

Legends fall, heroes rise. The final season of @HistoryVikings will be epic to say the least. Watch all episodes December 30 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/rv0Gv5BT4p — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 2, 2020

The images above prove that the war for Kattegat is far from over, and that Bjorn has indeed survived his wounds inflicted by Ivar. Despite his critical condition, he will be called upon to take up arms again to repel the Russian invaders ruled by Prince Oleg. But that’s not the only battle ahead, and the Vikings may eventually have to unite to protect their people and their culture. Meanwhile Ubbe will always be in search of the Promised Land in a quest that promises to be just as hectic as those of his brothers … And now that we know when season 6 of Vikings will end, discover here the info on the new historical drama by Michael Hirst which will also be all the rage.



