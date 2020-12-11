Vikings season 6: Is Ivar hit and on the verge of death?

The end of season 6 of Vikings is fast approaching … We therefore wonder what fate the directors will reserve for Ivar!

Vikings will soon end with a colorful season 6! What will the end of the series hold for Ivar?

Certainly, at the moment, the series is talking about it a lot! Indeed, it has many fans around the world …

So everyone can’t wait for the ending, even if some nostalgia will take hold of the fans! Eh yes ! As soon as such a popular series ends, many are disappointed!

We remember in particular Game of Thrones with a final episode that really did not please everyone … Indeed, even some actors would like to return this famous episode …

In any case, we hope that will not be the case for Vikings! The fans of the series seem rather happy with the way the series has unfolded …

On the other hand, some will not like the broadcasting times! Indeed, Amazon Prime promises to broadcast the latest episodes before everyone else …

Beware of spoils on Vikings for a day or two so…

WILL VIKINGS SEASON 6 END WITH IVAR’S DEATH?

For some time now, the production of Vikings has been playing on the nerves of the fans… Indeed, the latter cannot wait any longer!

Thus, the studios are releasing teasers and clues … Enough to make your mouth water and swell the theories!

From the news we have of the latest short videos, Ivar is going to be humiliated! The latter will therefore find himself on the ground and injured …

Are we to conclude that he is going to die? Not so fast!

Indeed, later in the teasers, we see him alongside Hararld! Good news for fans of the character who ultimately did not die!

In short, the end of season 6 of Vikings has some nice surprises in store for us… Don’t you think?



