Vikings season 6: Is Bjorn’s wife ready to sacrifice herself?

Disaster for Vikings fans! The creators could kill Bjorn’s wife in season 6 of the series … The second part of season 6 of Vikings is coming soon! So, on December 30th, fans will finally know how the battle against the Russians ends… But especially if Bjorn and his wife survive!

Because in the closing scenes of episode 10, Gunnhild finds himself in a bad mood. In the middle of a fight against Ivar and his men on their boat, she finds herself in a shower of arrows …

But she escapes it! In any case, the teaser for the second part of the season gives this impression. Because with such fights, we weren’t sure to see her again in the Vikings sequel … But in what condition?

It seems indeed very badly embarked, and the teaser does not reassure on this point. Certainly, she seems alive, just like Bjorn … But she also seems very weak. Fans even see one more detail!

Until December 30, many of them analyze the teaser in this way. Knowing that Gunnhild is throwing himself out of the boat in an attempt to survive, they can’t imagine him coming back safely to Vikings!

VIKINGS SEASON 6: WILL BJORN’S WIFE DIE?

So the fans start to analyze the pictures, the clothes … And they realize one thing: Gunnhild then dresses in white. Curious. They therefore begin to believe in a sacrifice on his part!

Because white, the color of purity, gives the impression that Gunnhild is no longer herself … So she would be in a very bad state. Bjorn and Vikings could therefore find themselves orphans!

After a superb battle, where she showed her warrior skills, Bjorn’s wife could therefore stop there … While the war against the Rus has already caused great losses.

Will the Vikings come out unscathed? Not sure… Because after Ragnar’s death in season 4, that would be a real tragedy for Bjorn. We will therefore have to wait until December 30 to see it rise again!



