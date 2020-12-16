Vikings season 6: How old should Torvi be in the drama?

Viewers of Vikings have wondered about the age that should be Torvi, the companion of Ubbe in season 6. Torvi might not be the right age in season 6 of the Vikings series. Some Internet users are wondering about the Reddit forum.

When fiction exceeds reality. When viewers watch Vikings, they all take in the universe. Thus, the American show transports them to another world.

The series does not require any thought. However, the biggest Vikings fans cannot help but wonder about certain details.

And this time, netizens are interested in the age of Torvi, played by Georgia Hirst. Indeed, the latter consider that the series did not transcribe the correct one.

In fact, Ubbe’s mate in Season 6 is believed to be much older than she appears to be. So according to them, she would be much older than her sweetheart.

If the Vikings timeline is to be believed, Torvi might even be his mother. At least, that’s what some fans think. So one of them has commented on this on the Reddit forum.

“Is Torvi old enough to be Ubbe’s mom?” User sad-and-dandy asked. Then, this person noted another detail.

“From what I remember, she will have known him since he was little. He’s his ex’s little brother. “Indeed, Torvi cooed in the arms of Bjorn Cote de Fer (Alexander Ludwig) before succumbing to Ubbe’s spell.

VIKINGS: IS SHE HIS MOTHER?

In fact, some Vikings fans go even further. If they know Torvi isn’t Ubbe’s real mother, the sad-and-dandy user thinks she could still be a mother figure to Ubbe.

This same person added, “I was referring to the fact that she saw him grow up after being a baby. That’s what makes him weird, not that she’s an elderly woman. ”

In any case, everyone is impatient to discover season 6 of the Vikings series. The new episodes should be broadcast on Canal + from December 19.



