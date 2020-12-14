Vikings Season 6: How much like Katia Freydis?

What does Katia really represent for Ivar in season 6 of the Vikings series? We finally reveal the answer! Why are Katia and Freydis so alike in the Vikings series?

Fans of the Vikings series are eager to discover the second part of season 6. In fact, we know that this season will indeed be the last of the series.

But the directors have planned to end the show in style! And for that they promise us a strong final season in emotion.

In fact, leaked footage from the second part of season 6 proves it. On the program, betrayals and the death of certain Vikings characters.

A photo shows Iva on the ground, seriously injured. We will have to wait for the broadcast of the series to be fixed on its fate.

In the meantime, we’ll take a look at another topic that concerns the same character. That of the resemblance between Katia and Freydis.

VIKINGS: MICHAEL HIRST UNVEILS EVERYTHING

Some time ago, Prince Oleg made his debut in the Vikings series. But the latter did not come alone.

Indeed he was accompanied by Katia, his wife. The latter looks a lot like Freydis, Ivar’s former companion, whom the latter himself killed.

Obviously the same actress, Alicia Agneson, plays both characters. The creator of Vikings then explained why he chose this resemblance between the two characters.

He did indeed want to embody Ivar’s guilt. Although the latter did not hesitate to kill his wife, he seems to regret it.

So that’s why he sees her instead of Katia. While Hvitserk, for example, sees no resemblance between the two women.

“This is clearly the spirit of Freydis. »Explains Michael Hirst. “For me, she was never the same woman, but I needed viewers to see her from Ivar’s perspective. »He specifies.



