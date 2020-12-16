Vikings season 6: Gunnhild can sacrifice herself …

Several teasers suggest that Gunnhild could sacrifice himself in the sequel to Vikings. We explain why in this article

Only a few more days to wait before discovering the end of Vikings. Indeed, the series will bow out with its season 6 and the broadcast of the second part of this season. A second part that promises to be breathtaking, if we are to believe the many teasers released. Hey Gunnhild might have something to do with it.

If you are not up to date with the series, you might as well stop reading there. Spoils could remove all the magic and mystery that hovers around this masterpiece. For others, maybe we can talk about the end of the first part.

Indeed, if you remember correctly, the first half of Vikings came to an end following the battle between the Vikings and Prince Oleg. Gunnhild, along with Bjorn, got caught in this one and that didn’t bode well.

Because according to Melty, many rumors announce a dark fate for Bjorn. The latter could well die in the next episodes. This leaves the field “free” to Harald to have Gunnhild in his sheets …

Because yes, if you didn’t know, Harald always aimed to take everything that mattered to his rival. The latter’s women are therefore part of his designs. Not sure if Vikings fans like it…

THE SACRIFICE OF GUNNHILD IN VIKINGS.

Because if this theory is true, then Gunnhild would be forced to live with a man she does not like immediately after the death of her love. Such a situation is very difficult to manage. Eh it takes a long time to recover.

A time that the warrior could not have in the sequel to Vikings. Indeed, according to the other numerous rumors, she could sacrifice herself in order to join the love of her life. By killing herself.

This is a scene appearing in a teaser that caught the fans’ ears. A sequence during which she appears all dressed in white at a ceremony. Harald and Ingrid behind her, so we can understand that the former got what he wanted.

But as Melty notes, nothing tells us that this union will go through to the end. This is why, so we can assume that Gunnhild would join Bjorn just before this event ends in Vikings …



