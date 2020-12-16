Vikings season 6: ending of the series on Canal +

Allociné has just revealed what was the release date of the episodes of season 6 of Vikings on Canal +. Little time to wait!

Vikings fans have been wanting to know the outcome of their favorite series for several weeks now. It was enough to be patient because the release date has finally been revealed by our colleagues in Allociné.

So when will the braided and tattooed warrior devotees from Norway deliver the final verdict? In a few days. Indeed, soon, viewers will be able to witness the end of the series, which has kept them going for several years.

It must be said that this year, many series have bowed out. Like Vikings who delivers his last season, Dark on Netflix, 13 Reasons Why, or The Rain. But to bow out the right way, he knows how to do it the right way.

Something that will undoubtedly achieve the series broadcast on Canal +. Speaking of the encrypted channel, know that the episodes will once again be broadcast on it.

As for when you can finally see them, maybe we’ll put an end to this excruciating suspense. If you want to know when you will finally be able to get back into the adventures of Vikings, read a little below.

LAST SEASON OF VIKINGS RELEASE DATE FINALLY REVEALED

First of all, know that you will have several ways to follow the end of your favorite series. By being able to see the entire season at once. Or by watching only one episode at a time.

Speaking on the Vikings sequel: “Canal will be showing the final ten episodes of Michael Hirst’s series all at once on myCANAL. From December 31 at noon. They will be available the same day at 9 p.m. on CANAL + SÉRIES. ”

Before adding: “This broadcast, at the US marathon time, should delight fans who have been waiting for these episodes for several months. The entire series can be viewed on CANAL + the next day. ”

You now know when, and how, you will be able to get back to Vikings!



