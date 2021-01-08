Vikings season 6: end of the series on MyCanal!

Please note, the last episodes of the “Vikings” series (season 6) are finally available on MyCanal and Canal + Série!

The last ten episodes of Vikings are finally available on MyCanal and Canal + Séries. This is something to make fans of the series happy. In any case, a large part.

In its early days, Vikings told the story of Ragnar Lothbrok, a 9th-century soldier played by Travis Fimmel. This hero, inspired by a true warrior, seized power in the small Scandinavian town of Kattegat before embarking on various expeditions, notably to England.

The sets as well as the plot have captivated many viewers since 2013. Like any good series, it therefore seems difficult to wait for the rest. But good news! The last ten episodes of Vikings are now available on MyCanal and Canal + Séries. Yeh!

While this news may create euphoria in some, it may also cause frustration in others. Especially among those who follow Vikings on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Indeed, for them, only the first five seasons are online. They will therefore have to wait several months before discovering the sixth and last burst of 20 episodes. Patience, patience!

VIKING: WHY THE SCREENPLAY WANTED TO STOP THE SERIES!

After several years, the creator of Viking therefore puts an end to this epic series. So, in an interview with Collider, he admits to being at the origin: “I told them (broadcasters) when this was going to end. I knew the end would be the discovery of America and this new Earth. This is what I always expected. ”

Indeed, he needed to breathe a bit and move on. “I have to realistically say that having spent every day, and sometimes part of the night, for 7 years writing, reflecting and living this series, I had to wrap it up. It was time. I needed to end the saga, “he explains.

Before adding, “But more importantly, I needed to put an end to these latter scenarios in a way that was satisfactory to myself and to the audience. I didn’t want to cheat on anyone. I didn’t want to fool the actors, the characters, or the audience. The big challenge in a series is to wrap up all the different storylines by doing them justice, in a satisfying way. Which forced me to kill some of the characters I loved the most. So it was a very, very moving experience to write these last 10 episodes. “.

But don’t panic! Vikings will continue very soon, however, with a brand new series: Vikings: Valhalla. It will take place 100 years later and will be released on Netflix by the end of 2021. To be continued!

And you, are you eager to discover it?