Vikings: Is Ragnar Lothbrok Returning?

Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) is an extraordinary man. He follows his dream of sailing west even when he does not receive support from the local count. It changes everything in Vikings by finding England and starting their legend as a great leader.

Vikings fans have been waiting to hear the news of the last season, and now that they know when it will drop, they are looking forward to hearing more of what is coming. There’s a new trailer too, and it’s explosive to say the least. But the central news comes from the hand of Ragnar, perhaps his greatest character.

In the midseason finale, the Rus descend on Scandinavia with Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) at the helm. Two of Ragnar’s sons, Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) have allied themselves with the Rus against their brother, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig).

Fans will remember that Bjorn set Hvitserk free even though he killed his mother, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). He has gone on to fight on the opposite side and, consequently, against his brother.

But what about Ragnar? Vikings fans have been waiting for several months and that has caused them a state of impressive anxiety. Regulars are still hoping to see a real appearance by Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) or Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) in the next few episodes.

Travis Fimmel finally, true to form, addressed the comments with a lot of incognito and left some room for his return to finally happen.

“It is not an absolute no, but today I am in other projects, in another stage of my life. It was a great experience and I love working with everyone. The premiere is still missing, who knows?”

News for the upcoming season was released on December 2 and fans will see the new season before the end of the year. Vikings Season 6 Part B will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 30.

Can we wait for the return of any of the Vikings characters loved by fans? We will have to wait a little longer.



