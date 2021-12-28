Vikings: Floki’s prediction to come true in the Vikings: Valhalla series

Vikings is the successful historical drama created by Michael Hirst for the History Channel, based on the Norse sagas by Ragnar Lodbrok that concluded in 2020 through the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform after six seasons. His conclusion, although it was satisfactory for millions of fans around the world, it was still devastating.

Since its premiere in 2013, Vikings has entered the hearts of fans thanks to the fascinating narrative portrayed in a mixture of fiction and historical reality, which laid its foundations for the first four seasons until the death of the warrior scout Ragnar Lodbrok. which was played by Travis Fimmel until the time of the character’s death.

Ragnar’s legacy was taken up by his sons who fought great battles on his behalf and on behalf of his people, while avenging his death and taking their culture while conquering the European horizon and beyond, religious dogma being one of the elements that played a predominant role in the plot of Vikings, Christianity and paganism.

In the hit series, Vikings were by nature heathen. Their religious culture remained in constant conflict with Christianity, this being one of the main engines of the invasions of other territories and the murder of those who professed this religion, for fear that the dogma would spread. It was also the main reason for the estrangement between Ragnar and Floki.

In Vikings, Floki was a staunch defender of paganism. His greatest fear in the plot of the historical drama was that Christianity would gain influence in the future. That was always the main reason for eliminating practitioners beyond the borders of Kattegat. Fans can be sure that this particular theme will be one of the central focuses in the new Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla.

Vikings: Valhalla will premiere on Netflix on February 25, 2022. The new series will tell a story set 100 years after the events of the original drama. A time that marks the end of the Viking era and where Christianity will be the religion that will be taking shape in lands where it was punished with death. However, Kattegat will continue to be the spiritual home of the Vikings, who will pay tribute to Ragnar Lothbrok, Lagertha, Bjorn Ironside and Ivar the Boneless, Michael Hirst said in a previous interview, explaining the following:

“It couldn’t be a bigger scale than the final episodes of ‘Vikings‘ because of the armies and the great battles we’ve had… it can’t be much bigger than that, actually. But what can I say? It is taking place in the same studios. We return to Kattegat. Of course, this is the spiritual home of the Vikings. But it is an altered Kattegat. It’s an establishment … it’s one of the largest commercial ports in Europe. It grew in size and importance. The King of England became a Viking. The Vikings invaded most of England and they own Normandy. ”

“In that sense, considering where we come from in my series, the Nordics have established themselves on the world stage. But the conflict between Christians and pagans turns into an internal conflict, because many Viking kings converted to Christianity. Therefore, there is a perpetual conflict and a great war between Christian and pagan Vikings. This is different from “Vikings“. Of course, when the enemy, the Christians, were different people, they were sacrificed. But now, as Floki feared, the Christians are defeating the pagans. “