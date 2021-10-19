Vikings: Does Kattegat Really Exist? Discover The Place Seen In The Series

ATTENTION, POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD!

Vikings: Throughout the Vikings episodes, Kattegat is introduced to the plot as a truly important city for the characters. She, who was once ruled by Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and has Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) at her helm in Season 6, may also appear in Vikings: Valhalla, the series currently produced by Netflix.

However, many fans wonder if this city actually exists or once existed. That way, learn more about the subject by reading our full text below!

Vikings: Does Kattegat exist in real life?

The answer to that question is: yes! Kattegat does exist, but in a different way than it was presented in the series. In the production of the History Channel, the place is close to Norway and consists of a city in which several peoples live. However, Kattegat is actually a maritime area located between Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

In general terms, the region is inserted between the Jylland peninsula, belonging to Denmark, to the west, while to the east are the provinces of Västergötland, Scania, Halland and Bohusländ, in Sweden, and to the south the islands of the Danish Strait.

Kattegat has a total area of ​​almost 20,000 km² and is considered dangerous by most experts, mainly because of its shallow waters. As a result, the producers did not film the fictional city scenes at this location.

Kattegat’s version of Vikings was staged at Lough Tay, in the mountainous area of ​​County Wicklow, which belongs to Irish territory — about 59 km away from Dublin, the country’s capital.

In Brazil, the six seasons already released for the historical production can be watched on Netflix. In fact, expectations for the spin-off are quite high, as it will be one of the great launches of the streaming platform in 2022.

In Vikings: Valhalla, famous personalities such as William the Conqueror, Leif Erikson, Freydis and Harald Harada will be explored in an interesting way, promising to grab the public’s attention.

So stay tuned for all the news!