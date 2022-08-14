Vikings Decide on Outstanding Players for Sunday’s Game

In the Vikings’ first preseason match, several big-name starters will not take the field.

On the eve of the start of the match, Minnesota released a list of players who “should not play”, including: quarterback Kirk Cousins (COVID-19), Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, Harrison Smith, Patrick Peterson and Eric Kendricks.

In addition, pass rusher Zacharius Smith, offensive lineman Chris Reed, Julian Taylor, Reeve Smith Jr. (thumb), Thomas Hennigan and outside linebacker Daniel Hunter will not appear on the field.

The Vikings will play the Raiders on Sunday, then face the Photininers on August 20 and finish the preseason with Denver on the 27th.

Backup Sean Mannion will probably get most of the first-half shots at QB for Minnesota.