Viking’s and more games available on Xbox Games Gold

Today (30), Microsoft revealed the list of free Xbox Games With Gold games for April, which features Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Truck Racing Championship on Xbox One, Dark Void and Hard Corps: Uprising on Xbox 360. All games are backward compatible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Check out:

-Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (Xbox One): April 1st to 30th;

-Truck Racing Championship (Xbox One): April 16 to May 15;

-Dark Void (Xbox 360): 1st to 15th April;

-Hard Corps: Uprising (Xbox 360): April 16-30.

So, what did you think of the free Xbox Live Gold games? Did you find it weak? Did you like the games? Comment below!