Viking’s and more games available on Xbox Games Gold

Today (30), Microsoft revealed the list of free Xbox Games With Gold games for April, which features Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Truck Racing Championship on Xbox One, Dark Void and Hard Corps: Uprising on Xbox 360. All games are backward compatible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.
Check out:
-Vikings: Wolves of Midgard (Xbox One): April 1st to 30th;
-Truck Racing Championship (Xbox One): April 16 to May 15;
-Dark Void (Xbox 360): 1st to 15th April;
-Hard Corps: Uprising (Xbox 360): April 16-30.
So, what did you think of the free Xbox Live Gold games? Did you find it weak? Did you like the games? Comment below!