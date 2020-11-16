Vikings: All versions of Odin in the series EXPLAINED

The Norse god Odin has a large presence in Vikings, and has been represented in different ways, some more obvious than others. We’ll see.

Vikings includes many elements and references to Norse mythology, and Odin’s presence was referenced multiple times, and Allfather himself appeared a couple of times.

Created by Michael Hirst, Vikings made its History Channel debut in 2013, and although it was originally planned as a miniseries, it was so well received by critics and viewers that it was renewed for a second season.

The Vikings lived for a total of six seasons, allowing audiences to follow the stories of Ragnar, Lagertha, Floki, and more.

This was the series, “Vikings”

The Vikings initially followed Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his raids and travels alongside his Viking brothers, from the Lindisfarne raid onward.

As the series progressed, he shifted his focus to Ragnar’s children (Bjorn, Ubbe, Hvitserk, Sigurd, and Ivar) and his own travels, making them the stars of the show, especially after Ragnar’s death in season 4.

In the midst of wars, betrayals. , and other conflicts, Vikings have taken time to address the beliefs of their characters, and one deity that is mentioned often, and whose presence has been represented in different ways, is Odin, the Father of All.

Who is the mythological Odin?

Odin, also known as the All-Father, is a prominent god in Northern European history and is associated with wisdom, death, war, victory, and more.

He is often portrayed as a one-eyed man with a long beard, who carries a spear called a Gungnir, and wears a cape with a wide hat. He is accompanied by his animal companions and relatives: the wolves Geri and Freki, and the crows Huginn and Munnin, who bring him information from Midgard (also known as Earth).

Odin is also said to have had many sons, including Thor, and is known by hundreds of names.

Who was Odin in “Vikings”?

The Vikings characters, mostly Ragnar and Floki, are firm believers in Odin and other deities, so their presence has been represented several times in Vikings, mainly through ravens, but Allfather himself has also appeared a couple of times.

Odin has been played by Eddie Drew and Andre Eriksen, and his first appearance was in the first episode of the series, where Ragnar saw him and his Valkyries choosing which warriors would be taken to Valhalla.

At one point, another character was believed to be Odin in disguise, all due to his mysterious arrival in Kattegat: Harbard, also known as “the tramp.”

His arrival was heralded through the dreams of Aslaug, Siggy, and Helga, and he was the only one capable of alleviating young Ivar’s pain simply by touching and speaking to him.

Harbard also appeared when Siggy plunged into the frozen pond to save Ubbe and Hvitserk, although he initially viewed him as his deceased daughter. Due to his sudden arrival and mysterious backstory, the Vikings characters, especially Floki, believed him to be Odin, and the shipbuilder even said that “Harbard” is another name for the All-Father.

Last but not least is Ragnar Lothbrok himself. Throughout his time in Vikings, Ragnar claimed to be a descendant of Odin, who was supported by the constant presence of the Allfather around him, primarily through ravens.

To viewers, Ragnar was a representation of Odin, as the ravens followed him and he served as king for some time, and Odin was believed to be a real person, specifically a king, who became God when he died.

In this way, the Vikings had three different representations of the Norse god Odin: his literal human form, a god in disguise visiting Midgard and represented by a Viking warrior.



