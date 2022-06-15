Vikings: 10 best quotes according to Reddit

After the success of “Vikings,” Hollywood’s appetite for stories about the Viking age seems to have increased. The recently released film “The Northerner” is very similar to the critically acclaimed TV show. And with such incredible quotes as “Your power breaks human bones, I have a trick to break their minds”, it is certainly a real sight.

But does Robert Eggers’ film really match the History Channel series when it comes to statements? Well, in terms of the number of words spoken, the series is clearly superior to the film, which makes it difficult to choose the best lines. Thankfully, Redditors have done a great job pointing out what they consider to be outstanding quotes.

When Ragnar reacts to King Ella’s torture

“How the piglets will grunt when they hear how the old boar has suffered.”

While Ragnar is being tortured before being thrown into the snake pit, he warns King Elle that payback will eventually come. OreganoTom calls it “the perfect preparation for brutal revenge.”

Ragnar is confident that his death will not go unpunished, and therefore he is not so concerned about the suffering he is subjected to. Although he was mostly a part-time father, he is sure that his sons respect and love him for his achievements. Moreover, this quote is perfect because it is historically accurate, taken straight from the Viking sagas.

When Rollo apologizes for betraying Ragnar

“I wanted to get out of your shadow, but when I did, there was no sunlight.”

In what is considered one of the worst betrayals in the Vikings, Rollo teams up with Jarl Borg to go against his brother Ragnar, but they are defeated. After that, Rollo expresses regret and asks for forgiveness. Redditor MrPresitge admits that this quote “always stayed with me long after the series ended.”

Rollo has every reason to regret his betrayal, because he chose a very weak person as a partner. Jarl Barg is not smart enough to defeat Ragnar, so Rollo wants him to just stay. He is also honest in his desires. He wants to be as influential as his brother, not his right-hand man, and it is for this reason that he betrays Ragnar again later in the series by making a pact with Emperor Karl.

When Ragnar and Athelstan agree to disagree

, “I hope that one day our gods will become friends.”

When the Saxons send Athelstan to negotiate peace with Ragnar, a heart-to-heart conversation about religion takes place between them. ScienceMudda believes that “if more people thought that way, the world would be completely different.”

A tete-a-tete between two friends is very important, because in the end it leads to a truce between the Northerners and the Saxons. Ragnar’s words are also weighty because they point to the main source of conflict in the series. Most wars take place between those who believe in Odin and those who believe in God. If only the two sides respected each other’s gods, everyone would be peaceful.

When Lagertha makes fun of her attackers

“You couldn’t kill me even if you tried for a hundred years.”

PineyZeal96 thinks it’s “the coolest line in the series.” This is what Lagertha says when two men attack her right after Ragnar takes Bjorn to Kattegat to swear allegiance to the leader, Count Haraldson, in order to earn his wrist ring.

As one of the best Viking warrior maidens, Lagertha has participated in enough battles to not be swayed by threats from ordinary men. She is always close to the great warriors, and just by looking at the attackers, she can tell that they are not experienced enough to pose a serious threat to her.

When Floki mocks King Elle

“I was told that your god is a carpenter. And you know what? Me too.”

Before King Elle is sentenced to death by the “Blood Eagle” after being captured by the Great Pagan Army. Floki needs time to make fun of him. The swimmer-Patient describes the mockery as “the line that makes me childish most of all in the series.”

Throughout the series, Floki does not hesitate to express his contempt for Christianity. He thinks of it as a religion that is either incomplete or not real. According to him, the one who does not worship Odin is weak, and therefore he never shows mercy to Christians. Just as he hardened Athelstan, he goes out of his way to anger Elle by comparing himself to Jesus.

When Ragnar analyzes religion

, “The gods are human creations in order to give answers that they are too afraid to give themselves.”

Since Ragnar is transported shortly before he is killed, he speaks openly about religion. As for the quote, PhilCOulson8624 simply says, “That was the best.”

The quote once again paints Ragnar as the only freethinker in the series. When it comes to matters of religion, everyone else takes sides and is ready to kill for their gods.