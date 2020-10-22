Vigil: The Longest Night, analysis. A new Souls in 2D

We analyze the first Glass Heart Games game, an heir to Salt and Sanctuary that takes the form of a metroidvania, soul of Souls and nods to Lovecraft.

More than a decade after its birth, the Souls genre has proven to have very good alternatives to the rubric of its creators. The reign of Miyazaki and From Software is far from over, but under their umbrella we have enjoyed notable games like Ashen, Nioh, Remnant: From the Ashes, and The Surge. A second branch has even appeared within the family that has taken its proposal to two dimensions. An unexpected evolution, but which curiously has given us some of the best heirs to his legacy, such as Hollow Knight and Salt & Sanctuary. The first of them, without going any further, ranked sixth in our Top 10 of “the best Dark Souls type games”. Both titles serve as a reference to Vigil: The Longest Night, protagonist of today’s analysis. A new metroidvania that comes to swell the ranks of this “subgenre of the subgenre” and that once again claims the lateral scroll within the Souls factory.

Salt & Sanctuary, your reference

Vigil: The Longest Night is the first game from Glass Heart Games, a small indie studio that hails from Taiwan and was founded back in 2016. But its humble origins, budget and obvious lack of experience are no excuse. The main reference of the title is Salt & Sanctuary, which they mention in all their press releases and with which they have even announced a curious crossover. Taking into account that it was developed by just two people, the numbers should not serve as a pretext this time. The objective should be to offer an experience as special as the one that the Silva couple gave us, which we awarded a 9 in the MeriStation analysis. And to be honest, the truth is that Vigil: The Longest Night does not succeed. It is less ambitious and much simpler. It is less inspired and shorter and more guided than usual. But nevertheless, the title has come out good and guarantees dozens of monsters, hundreds of deaths and thousands of parry fights and perfect timing. It also spreads it with an interesting story and a world out of Lovecraft’s nightmares.

Perhaps its biggest flaw is the patience it demands of the user and the number of times it forces them to turn a blind eye. And we are not referring to its difficulty, or its learning curve, but to a host of problems unrelated to the playable, but capable of turning anyone back. It is no longer just about the lack of translation. It is no longer that it brings subtitles in more than nine different languages ​​and none is Spanish. We can accept that it comes in full English. We can also deal with loading times. There are many – very many – they are present every two times three and on top of that they are long. But hey, we move on even having to wait, disconnect from his world and take a look at his mobile every so often. Nor is it a matter of complaining about that “length” of three, four hours, quite linear and simple. Nothing happens because the title takes time to explode. We even accept that the application can hang and close frequently, kicking us into the menu and throwing away our last hour of play (or more). It is none of that … and at the same time it is all of that at the same time. To this day, Vigil: The Longest Night makes no effort to like us and needs at least a couple of updates. To get to enjoy it, it requires that we insist, that we grant it several licenses and swallow with relatively big problems.



