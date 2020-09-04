Viewing your favorite Spotify songs in quarantine

Spotify users can discover the most heard songs in streaming during the quarantine. The “My Top Lockdown Songs” ranking can be consulted through a promotional website created in partnership with the ticket sales company Tixel. The lists have been successful on social networks, especially on Instagram Stories. Apple Music users can also create their personal charts using the tool.

The initiative appeared in May, as a way to support artists who had reduced performances during the period of isolation. The site encourages users to share the list to publicize their favorite singers and bands in the quarantine.

To discover your favorite songs, just go to the Tixel website (spotify.tixel.com) on your cell phone or computer and log in with Spotify or Apple Music credentials. Then, just allow the streaming link to the platform so that the tool immediately shows your three favorite songs.

The vertical format of the image is ideal for sharing on Instagram, which favors the dissemination of the result on the social network. The website itself also offers the option to download the image with the high quality ranking, and encourages publication in Stories. You can download the file to your phone or computer.



