Viewers Criticize Grammys After Louis C.K Won Best Comedy Album After Misconduct Scandal

Comedian Louis C.K. has received the coveted Grammy Trophy at the 64th annual ceremony almost five years after his sexual harassment scandal first hit the headlines.

The 54-year-old Louis graduate received an award in the nomination “Best Comedy Album” during the show “Sincerely, Louis C.K.” on Sunday, April 3. special, his first since the scandal. Louis C.K. beat Lavell Crawford (“Comedy Vaccine”), Chelsea Handler (“Evolution”), Lewis Black (“Thank You for risking Your Life”), Nate Bargatze (“The Greatest Average American”) and Kevin Hart (“Zero F—ks Given”).

Although his victory was included in the ceremony before the show, viewers who tuned in were not happy to learn that his record was recognized in light of the 2017 scandal.

“Yes, it was supposed to ruin Louis C.C.’s career. He shouldn’t have a career anymore. But instead, Louis C.C., who masturbated in front of women without their consent and then derailed his career, just won best comedy album at the #grammys,” a Twitter user wrote on Sunday.

Another objected: “I wonder if the careers of Louis C.K.’s female comedians who were forced to watch him masturbate-who were allegedly threatened by C.K.’s manager—have recovered from the stigma of performing. Louis C.K.’s own career seems to have returned to normal.

The creator of Roswell, New Mexico, Karina Adley Mackenzie, also shared her thoughts on Louis C.K.’s victory, tweeting: “Louis C.K. just won a Grammy if you were still crying about the cancellation culture.”

In November 2017, several women accused the voice actor of the “Secret Life of Pets” of sexual harassment, who claimed that he masturbated right in front of their eyes or when they talked to him on the phone. He later confirmed the charges.

A native of Washington, D.C., continued: “I repented of my actions. And I tried to learn from them. And run away from them. Now I realize the extent of the impact of my actions. …I also took advantage of the fact that many people admired me and their community, which prevented them from sharing their story and made it difficult for them when they tried, because people who looked up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think I was doing any of this because my position allowed me not to think about it. There is nothing in this that I forgive myself for. And I have to come to terms with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.

Due to the news, several comic book projects and network partnerships were canceled. Sincerely, Louis C.K. was his return to stand-up comedy after its release in April 2020. While social media users criticized his appointment after the scandal, the Recording Academy supported his inclusion.

“We will not limit people who can submit their materials for review,” Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told The Wrap in November 2021. — We will not look back at the history of people, we will not look at their criminal records. , we will not consider anything other than legality within our rules, whether this entry is suitable for this job based on the date and other criteria. If so, they can submit for review.”