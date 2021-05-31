View PC Requirements For Major June Releases

PC: June is approaching, and with it comes the release of several titles for computer owners. If you own this platform, you can check below if your PC is ready to run the main ones.
See below what you need to enjoy Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, Ninja Gaiden Master Collection, Scarlet Nexus and some others, remembering that the lists below are for the recommended settings:
Necromunda: Hired Gun
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 or equivalent graphics card
Core i5 10400 or Ryzen 5 3600 processor
16GB RAM
50GB of disk space
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER Graphics Card or equivalent
Core i3 10100 or Ryzen 3 3100 processor
16GB RAM
20GB disk space