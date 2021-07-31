Vietnamese Group FOR 7 Accused Of Plagiarizing K-Pop Group GOT7

A new Vietnamese pop group called FOR7 recently debuted in May of this year. However, after K-Pop fans discovered them, they found some similarities to the veteran boy group GOT7. The name only makes fans question them, which is why the group has now been heavily accused of plagiarism and allegedly copying many of GOT7‘s concepts and sounds.

The most recent indictment comes from the teaser of the music video “EM KHÔNG HƯ ANH KHÔNG YÊU”. The music video will be released on August 2nd, so it’s unclear whether the music video will include more similarities, but for now, fans have found it very close to GOT7’s performance in STUDIO CHOOM of “Poison”.

Both concepts include empty rooms with dramatic, colorful lighting. Both groups also used a door with their logo as an accessory that they often passed through. Not to mention that some netizens pointed out that some of the dance moves looked the same.

In FOR7’s debut video for “ANH ĐỨNG ĐÂY TỪ CHIỀU”, fans claimed that there was a part of the video where the background rhythm sounded identical to GOT7’s “You Calling My Name”.

Outside of music videos, even his concept photos were reported as copies of GOT7. His concept shots for his latest music video are reminiscent of the pink, airy, velvety vibe of GOT7’s Breath of Love: Last Piece.

Fans are furious that FOR7 has only released two songs so far, and both of them look a lot like GOT7‘s work. They are also nervous as most children are driving alone now and may not be aware of this issue.

With that said, GOT7 has yet to make a statement about this group.