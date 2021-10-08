Videos With Multiple Audio Tracks For Languages Come To YouTube

YouTube: What if a mobile version, what if playlists, loop repetition function, background playback … The YouTube we have today does not look like that of 2005 from 16 years ago. But there is one element that has remained exactly the same: It is only possible to upload a video with an audio track. Or rather, it was possible, because multitracks have come to the service.

Multi-language videos on YouTube

Like the option to choose between different types of subtitles, YouTube is going to offer the option for video creators to upload their content with different audio tracks. In fact, it is already possible, because Google’s video platform has introduced a series of new functions related to transcriptions, subtitles and audio tracks this Thursday, as announced in a statement.

In this way, YouTube videos will become more like movies and series with the availability for some creators to add multiple audio tracks to the video in different languages. This accessibility function is also aimed at people with visual disabilities or vision problems, so that the creators of the platform will also be able to add a track with audio descriptions.

Here we summarize all the audio features that YouTube has received and will receive in the coming months:

Subtitles and audio functions

Starting today, creators can enable automatic captions for any live broadcast in English, to make broadcasts more inclusive and accessible. Previously, this feature was only available for channels with more than 1,000 subscribers, but we have removed that requirement. In the coming months, we plan to expand live captioning to the 13 supported auto-caption languages.