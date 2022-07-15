Video: Victor Holland scored an incredible shot at the Open Championship – The Spun: what’s trending in the sports world today

Victor Hovland has just struck a blow at the tournament at the 150th Open Championship.

Just on the edge of the rough on the par-4 15th hole, the 24-year-old Norwegian took a wedge and shot an eagle, bringing his total score to 9-under.

Take a look at the frame here:

With three consecutive birdies completing his first round, Hovland finished Thursday with a 4-under 68. Now with 9 points, he is in fourth place with Dustin Johnson – four shots behind the clear leader Kim Smith.

Hovland is one of the brightest rising stars in the game. At the same time, he has yet to get into the top ten in his young professional career.

If he can continue this hot streak through the weekend, Hovland may be in a better position to achieve his first major victory on Sunday.