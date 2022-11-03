Video: Sunderland fans sincerely chant Amad Diallo after a series of impressive performances

The young Manchester United player seems to have changed in relation to how his loan period at Sunderland initially went.

The Ivorian is now a prominent figure in the Black Cats and has become a regular player in the starting lineup under manager Tony Mowbray.

Diallo was impressive at the weekend as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Luton Town.

Leading the line on Saturday, Diallo earned huge praise from Mowbray for his brilliant contribution.

“Amad was amazing today, magnificent. Not only the saves he made from their goalkeeper, but also his intensity and aggression to get the ball back.”

“I trusted him in the center of midfield in the end, and that says it all. Really impressive, and that’s what he has to do.”

The 20-year-old was in action again last night when Sunderland faced Huddersfield.

The winger scored in the last minutes of the game in a brilliant counterattack with his right foot, securing all three points for his team.

Sunderland fans seem to have enjoyed it, which is the latest addition to a series of remarkable performances by the youngster.

So much so that they burst into chanting, singing the player’s name in a high-pitched voice after the game.

This act will undoubtedly further spur the Ivory Coast national team player and increase his self-confidence.

The adoration of the fans combined with Mowbray’s faith in him can only be a positive thing for Diallo, who will use his loan spell as a springboard to claim Eric ten Haag’s plans for next season.

I hope he will continue in the same spirit and score even more goals.