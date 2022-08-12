Video shows Deshaun Watson warming up before the first game since 2020

Deshaun Watson is preparing for his first action game since 2020.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback will take the field in the first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here’s a video of the 26-year-old QB warming up at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville:

Watson is playing in today’s game despite the continued appeal of the NFL due to his initial six-game suspension. The league is trying to get a more serious punishment for the former professional bowler, who over the past year has collected 24 civil cases of alleged sexual harassment, 20 of which he settled.

Earlier this week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was seeking Watson’s suspension for the entire season. He also called the quarterback’s previous behavior “egregious” and “predatory.”

At the same time, it seems that Watson will approach the preseason regardless of the ongoing appeal process.

The last time Watson took the NFL field, he led the league in passing yards with the Houston Texans in 2020.

Watson will share the field with his fellow Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in today’s game, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.