Video Showing Xiaomi Mi 11’s Screen Is Solid

According to the statements made by Xiaomi on Weibo, the Mi 11 will have both the most expensive screen and the hardest screen protector glass. The company also shared the test videos of Gorilla Glass Victus glass to be used in Mi 11.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will officially announce the Mi 11 family, which will be its newest flagship smartphones with its launch event on December 28. The company is now making the final preparations for the launch, and on the other hand, it is trying to keep the excitement for the Mi 11 family with its social media posts.

Xiaomi shares about the Mi 11 on Weibo, the local social media platform of China, rather than the global social media platforms Twitter or Instagram. The most emphasized feature of the company so far is the Mi 11’s screen and Gorilla Glass protection.

Xiaomi suggests that the Mi 11 will have the most expensive display in the industry and the toughest Gorilla Glass glass. According to the company’s shares, the Mi 11 will be 2 times more resistant to scratches and 1.5 times more resistant to falls. Still, Xiaomi has not yet announced the specifications or size of the Mi 11 screen.

According to rumors, the new Mi 11 will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD + 120 Hz AMOLED display with a perforated design. However, the screen resolution in the Pro model will be 2K. It is stated that Xiaomi will also offer very ambitious features in terms of camera and fast charging, but we have to wait until next Monday to find out exactly what features it will have.

Video shared by Xiaomi for the Gorilla Glass Victus glass to be used in Mi 11



