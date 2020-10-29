Video showing the size of the iPhone 12 Mini!

A video showing its size was released before pre-order the iPhone 12 Mini, the smallest smartphone in the family. In this unexpected video, the dimensions of the newly introduced smartphone were clearly seen.

Video showing the size of iPhone 12 Mini

The smartphone was spotted in a video by Romanian tech blogger and YouTuber George Buhnici. The YouTuber has posted a detailed hands-on video of the device in which he compares the smartphone with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

Let’s remind the basic features of the device again; It appeared before users with 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm and 135 grams. iPhone 12 Mini will enter the series as the new phone for the first time. It has Apple’s latest mobile processor.

Will it be appreciated as an iPhone that can be used comfortably with one hand? We see the iPhone 12 Mini and the 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED versus the 12, 12 Pro and last year’s 11 Pro Max, and they all confirm how small the new phone really is. The YouTuber also points out how pocketable the 12 Mini is, and also does not forget to give us a look at both the rear and front camera, which is identical to the regular iPhone 12.



