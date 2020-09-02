Video showing how PlayStation 5 graphics will be!

Project Athia, one of the games that will come to PlayStation 5, is seen as one of the most anticipated games with the console. A technology video sharing the things that can be done by Luminous Engine, the graphics engine of the game, was released.

New video from Project Athia graphics engine released!

Project Athia, one of Square Enix’s new projects, uses the Luminous Engine graphics engine. In other words, one of the games developed for PlayStation 5 will use this graphics engine. If you have forgotten or are curious about what Project Athia is like, you can watch the video of the game below.

If you remembered how the game was, let’s share with you the video (CEDEC 2020), which was edited from the graphic engine of the production and published at the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference 2020.

It has a wide world map feature that can be manually edited.

It has a system that automatically uses and regulates plants, houses, rivers and similar inventory.

It has special optimization techniques that improve the vehicle design philosophy.

The game will be available for the PC platform after PlayStation 5. No clear date has been announced for now.



