Video showing Ghosts’ n Goblins Ressurrection changes

Those eyeing Ghosts ‘n Goblins Ressurrection will be pleased to hear that Capcom released a new video for the game on Friday (15), in which the development team talks a little about what we’ll have in the remake.

One of the details disclosed in the recording is the fact that the team working on the new title had the help of Tokuro Fujiwara, director of the original series, to be sure to deliver a new experience, but still faithful to past titles.

We also have the opportunity to see some moments of gameplay in different stages, and even moments of confrontations against bosses. Check out:

Ghosts ‘n Goblins Ressurrection will be available on February 25 for Switch.