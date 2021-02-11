Video revealed with actress Melanie Lynskey as teacher

The popular spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, began a few weeks ago the premiere of its season 4 which will show the college life of little Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and his adaptation. But, popular Two and a Half Men actress Melanie Lynskey will have a presence on the show.

In the promotional video for episode 7 of season 4, you can see how the future astrophysicist interrupts Professor Ericson (Melanie Lynskey) to dispute the parable of the butterfly by Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu.

But the teacher isn’t so easily intimidated by her 11-year-old student. She even manages to stump the boy genius with an anecdote about a long and strange trip to a Grateful Dead concert.

Episode 7 titled “A Philosophy Class and Worms That Can Haunt You” will be released on February 11 on CBS on its regular schedule. Check out the preview here.

In that episode, Sheldon’s mentor, Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn), revealed to Mary (Zoe Perry) that he had accepted a new job working on a super collider and that he would no longer be on campus to care for Sheldon like him. had promised in the season 3 finale.

Although the reality of this is that Sturgis’ career change was driven by life’s obstacles brought on by the pandemic. Portrait painter Wallace Shawn is based in New York, while the Big Bang Theory prequel is filming in Los Angeles.