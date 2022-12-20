Video: Raphael Varane’s Passionate Speech at The World Cup Appeared Online

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane made an inspiring speech at half-time of France’s World Cup match against Morocco.

The video leaked online, and it shows the former Real Madrid star lifting up his teammates and demanding more from their performances.

France went into the break with the score 1-0 thanks to an early goal by Theo Hernandez, but this hardly told the story of the half.

Morocco looked good several times to even the score, even getting into the frame of the goal when they controlled possession against the heavy favorites.

France saw only 44% of the ball in the first half and could not develop their advantage.

“We lost two or three goals, we started to lower our heads. What is it?” Varan asks in the video.

“Our thinking is not like that. We are fighters, first of all.

“We are fighting for each other. Damn it, guys! This is a great opportunity, don’t start playing it yourself. The team is here. This is a war, guys. We need everyone.”

Raphael Varane’s Half Time team talk vs Morocco.🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/cV1K8fV7XZ — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBalI) December 20, 2022

While Morocco still saw a lot of the ball in the second half, it seems that Varane gave pleasure as the French doubled their advantage and finished the game against an energetic opponent.

After the break, the Atlas Lions were able to land only one shot on goal.

Varane’s speech came shortly after French expert Claude Le Roy criticized the player for his lack of leadership qualities.

It seems that Le Roy was somewhat mistaken.