Video of MLB Pitcher Destroying Little League Club Goes Viral

A video showing Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale destroying property at a minor league club is going viral on social media.

The seven-time MLB All-Star has just been recalled after giving up a bases-loaded walk after 3 and 2/3 innings early in rehab for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Take a look at the video written by Alisha Palumbo from NBC10 Boston:

While Sale was clearly disappointed with his five walks over 3.6 innings, he also showed flashes of what made him a major league star—striking out five batters along the way. He says he hopes to achieve more stability through more repetitions.

The sale has not been held since the 2021 postseason due to a stress fracture of his chest. The 33-year-old left-hander also missed most of the 2021 season due to Tommy John surgery.

According to multiple reports, he could make a long-awaited return to the MLB hill as early as next week.

This Wednesday night crash was nothing compared to the infamous Sale incident in 2016. As a Chicago White Sox player, he cut up his team’s uniform during practice because he didn’t want to wear it. He was suspended for five games.