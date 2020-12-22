Video of Conrad and Nic’s wedding vows

After a long wait, some of the most important scenes from the 4th season of The Resident emerge. Conrad and Nic’s wedding.

In the final season of The Resident, we saw how Conrad and Nic got engaged in public to show off a grand ceremony.

That’s why season 4 of The Resident will see an impressive wedding in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, where their votes will be uniquely voiced.

“Hard times are coming. They will always do. But when they arrived, Conrad, I want you with me, ”Nic told him.

It is possible to see the entire audience participating in their celebrations where some familiar faces seem missing while the couple speaks the beautiful words that remain.

I promise that I will always be there for you no matter what. I promise to love you, but never obey you… Above all, I promise you will never lose me. This is endless “.

One of the details that can be appreciated in Conrad and Nic’s scenes is Mina and AJ’s affectionate glances at each other, but will there be another wedding in the future?

Remember that Conrad and Nic’s wedding will take place in a post-COVID world, but The Resident plans to depict the pandemic in real life with flashbacks at the season premiere.

However, the first episode of the 4th season will not only be happiness, because the episode consists of the title “Wedding, funeral” and it worries all fans even though we don’t know who the other episode refers to.

Perhaps this could refer to a hospital member affected by the COVID outbreak who has health problems that will affect their lives later on.



