Video of Bradley Beale Talking to His AAU Team Goes Viral

A video of Bradley Beal talking to his AAU team is circulating on social media this weekend.

Beale gave his AAU team a business in his latest video. His message is simple: win basketball.

The NBA star wants his players to stop focusing on statistics and help the team.

He even went so far as to call them a disgrace.

This isn’t the first time Beale has sent such a strong message to his players.

Just a few months ago, he delivered another impassioned speech via CBS Sports.

“Respect for the game means a lot. Both on and off the court. How you behave is all that matters,” Beale told his team. “I don’t like to pull my NBA card, but there are only 400 [players] in the league. This means that if you dream of getting into the league, you have to fucking guard me.… I’m relaxing. I could retire today and live on the beach for the rest of my life. And my mom and my dad won’t have to work another day. Or my brothers. That’s how good you all want to be. everyone wants to … When you have a gift and a talent, you have to take advantage of it, you have to perfect it. You have to work on [it]. I believe in you all.”

