Video of beer queue at Aviva Stadium goes viral

College football season opening day + Dublin, Ireland = lots of beer.

This perfect storm of beer consumption was further compounded by some interesting circumstances in Saturday’s Week 0 matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

To compensate for the lack of Internet, the stadium temporarily offers its visitors free beer.

Unsurprisingly, the queue for this free alcohol is ridiculously long.

Before this sale, a pint of Guinness at the Aviva Stadium cost $6.48.

In addition to this exciting event, fans who attended today’s game can watch an exciting competition. Nebraska currently leads the Northwest by a score of 14-10 at the end of the second quarter.