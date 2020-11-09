Video of Apple’s Wireless Charger MagSafe Duo Revealed

A video has been released showing how Apple’s wireless charger MagSafe Duo works on Apple Watch and iPhone. In the video, you can see how the MagSafe Duo charges both devices.

Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger, which enables iPhone and Apple Watch devices to be charged wirelessly at the same time, has not been officially presented to users yet. In addition, the release date of this wireless charger is not yet clear.

But a YouTube channel called DailyUse OS shared a new video of how the company’s wireless charger works. With this shared video, we had the chance to take a closer look at how MagSafe Duo works.

Apple’s wireless charger: MagSafe Duo

The MagSafe Duo charger has two charging pads. One of them is the Qi-compatible MagSafe surface and the other is the pad that allows Apple Watch to be charged. Moreover, the foldable design of the MagSafe Duo makes the device easy to carry. The device transfers power through a Lightning cable and a USB-C cable.

The MagSafe Duo charger is Qi certified, so any Qi-compatible device can be charged. In other words, all AirPods and iPhone models with wireless charging support can be charged wirelessly with MagSafe Duo. Apple also announced that compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Wireless Charging Case and other Qi-certified devices can be charged with MagSafe Duo.

Apple has not yet announced the release date of the MagSafe Duo, which it introduced with the iPhone 12. However, the company added MagSafe Duo to its store the other day with the phrase “coming soon”. In addition, the price of the product has been determined: 129 dollars.



