Video: Manchester United Fans Responded to Cristiano Ronaldo With a Disparaging Shout

Manchester United fans have come up with a funny chant in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s accusations against the club, the manager, the owners and the fans themselves.

The five-time winner of the Golden Ball spoke in a shocking interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, accusing the club of betrayal and trying to oust him.

Ronaldo also accused United boss Eric ten Haag of disrespecting him, and the player said he also disrespected the Dutch coach.

The striker brought charges against the club, saying that the training facilities are in poor condition and extremely outdated.

I don't care about Ronnie

Ronnie don't care about me

All I care about

Is MUFC pic.twitter.com/2dITgT4D9C — K Stand Ste 🔰 (@ste_batters) November 14, 2022

The song represents what most Old Trafford fans think of Ronaldo. In the interview with Pierce, there are prints of the same thing that the player had during his first stay at the Theatre of Dreams.

It was when he wanted to leave United for Spain, for Real Madrid. Ronaldo compared himself to a slave at the time, stressing that the “red devils” were holding him against his will.

Now it seems that United fans are finally tired of his theatrical performance.