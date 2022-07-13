Video: Little League game stopped after shots rang out near the field – The Spun: what’s trending in the sports world today

A frightening scene played out over the weekend during a Little League baseball game.

On Sunday, the 8U Orange All-Star team from South Durham and the 8U Machine Pitch team from Wilmington met face-to-face in Wilson, North Carolina. At some point during the game, shots rang out near the field.

After several shots, the coaches and players fell to the floor. For obvious reasons, the parents present were afraid for their children.

Fortunately, no one on the baseball field was injured. At the same time, it is heartbreaking to see that children playing in the park are not immune from such senseless violence.

Here is a terrifying video that appeared during Sunday’s game:

Both teams dropped out of the tournament because of this shooting. South Durham officials have also released a statement on the matter.

“It was a terrible situation for everyone involved,” the team said in a statement via TMZ. “The video shows how the coaches bravely cover the players with their bodies and crawl away from the baseball fields.”

The Wilson Police Department is currently investigating this shooting.