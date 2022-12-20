Video: Lisandro Martinez in Strange Communication With an Obsessive Celebrity After The Triumph at The World Cup

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is the winner of the World Cup!

Lisandro was part of a triumphant Argentina team that went all the way to the final, where they beat a stubborn French team with Kylian Mbappe.

Martinez did not participate in an exciting final, and Lionel Scaloni felt that he was only suitable for a place on the bench.

The United player played most of the Albicelesta campaign and came up with several crucial moments during the tournament leading up to the final.

After the final, an emotional Martinez took a photo with his family and Argentine teammates.

The United central defender was delighted with the victory, in which he defeated his club’s defending partner and World Cup winner Rafael Varane himself.

However, Martinez’s communication with the famous celebrity chef Salt Bae during the celebration caused criticism and even fury from some football fans.

Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, somehow gained access to the pitch at the Lusail Stadium and was captured on video with Martinez grabbing the trophy, which could only be described as an awkward interaction.

Martinez did NOT want to be there💀 pic.twitter.com/N6FyrgOj3T — george (@StokeyyG2) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae stayed on the field with the Argentine players and violated FIFA’s strict rules regarding persons allowed to touch the trophy.

I’d love to hear FIFA’s explanation of why this celebrity chef gets access onto the pitch at a World Cup final for selfies with Messi etc pic.twitter.com/YcUxj4zpbm — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) December 18, 2022

In addition to the Argentine “butcher” from United, the Turkish butcher also found himself in the same strange interaction with Lionel Messi, who looked annoyed when the chef patted him on the shoulder.

Messi continued to stop him, only hesitantly acknowledging him.

Lionel Messi is trending for ignoring Salt Bae at the World Cup celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/m9aVT80Bs2 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 20, 2022

Gokce is known as a close friend of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.