Video Interview “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” | Rob Aramayo, Owain Arthur & More

The stars of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, including Rob Aramayo (Elrond), Tristan Gravel (Farazon), Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Sarah Zvangobani (Marigold Brandyfoot) and Owain Arthur (Prince Durin IV) discuss his new addition to the world of the Lord of the Rings in this interview for CinemaBlend from Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego. They will discuss how original films inspired their show, epic set design, fandom and more!

Video chapters:

0:00 Introduction

0:40 Rob Aramayo talks about how “The Lord of the Rings” influenced his performance

1:55 Tristan Gravel on the importance of having all these characters in “Rings of Power”

2:45 Megan Richards talks about a moment on set when everything seemed real to her

3:50 Sarah Zvangobani on how the scenery and locations really brought the actors into Tolkien’s world.

4:28 Actors reflect on the “Lord of the Rings” cosplay on SDCC

5:10 Owain Arthur on how this show reflects our modern culture

6:15 The actors talk about their thoughts about fan theories.

7:00 The actors tell how they felt when reviving their episodes for the first time.

8:40 The actors talk about the binge model and weekly viewing.