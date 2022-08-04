Video interview on the red carpet of “High-speed Train” with Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and more

Actors Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Logan Lerman, Emeline Adams and Amanda Munoz talk with CinemaBlend on the red carpet of the world premiere of the biggest blockbuster of the year “High-Speed Train!” They were also joined by director David Leitch, producer Kelly McCormick, martial artist Michael Chaturantabut, composer Dominic Lewis and screenwriter Zach Olkevich, telling about the behind-the-scenes events of the long-awaited action comedy.

Video chapters:

00:15 – Aaron Taylor-Johnson says he keeps faith in David Leitch.

00:51 – Brian Tyree Henry on how actors wanted more and more violence

01:24 — Brad Pitt on the absurd humor of “Bullet Train”.

01:42 — Hiroyuki Sanada on Davis Leitch’s unique ability to shoot action.

02:07 – Logan Lerman on the opportunity to work with Davis Leitch.

02:24 — David Leitch and Kelly McCormick discuss whether the crazy tone went “too far”.

03:26 — Joey King on the preparation for the filming of “High-speed Train” and “Princess”.

03:46 – Michael Chaturantabut about the training of Davis Leitch and his appearance as a major Hollywood director.

05:01 – Emeline Adams on how she was cast in the film, and about her first premiere on the red carpet.

05:37 — Dominic Lewis discusses how the mixing of genres in “High-Speed Train” allowed him to go crazy with music.

06:19 — Zach Olkevich thanks Davis Leitch for making the script work.

07:05 — Amanda Munoz on the role of the wife of the Bad Bunny and how the artist was surprisingly shy.