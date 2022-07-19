Video interview “No” with Steven Yun and Brandon Perea

“No” stars Steven Yun and Brandon Perea called Jordan Peele’s project “the most ambitious film” during a conversation with CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg. See how they discuss working with a famous director, including the “homework” they were given before filming, how they formed their characters, some of their favorite details on set and much more!

Video chapters:

00:00 – Intro

00:21 – 5 films that Jordan Peele asked Brandon Perea to watch even before he received the script

01:12 – How Steven Yeun and Jordan Peele approached the character’s Traumatic past

02:53 – Stephen Yoon’s favorite hidden details about his character on set

03:41 – How Brandon Perea completely changed the character of an Angel

05:35 – Brandon’s favorite details of Jordan Peele on set

07:05 – Steven Yun has a very deep meaning behind shoes