Video Game Movies and Video Game Series will be released on Netflix in 2022 (and beyond)

Netflix‘s pipeline of new shows and movies doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, and there’s a whole host of video game adaptations coming to the streaming platform. Netflix has never been shy about adapting existing intellectual property, but the company appears to be acquiring the rights to more IP than ever. Alongside deals to adapt several video game franchises into TV shows and movies, Netflix also has multiple live-action anime adaptations in the works.

The acquisition of such properties may be a sign of Netflix’s long-term strategy at the moment. Despite the cost of these video game rights, creating adaptations of popular IP seems a safe strategy, as upcoming video game movies and shows will entice large, pre-existing fandoms to ensure that they have a Netflix subscription.

Netflix’s slate of upcoming video game movies and TV shows comes at a time when such adaptations are experiencing a boom with streaming platforms and their subscribers. There’s The Last Of Us, which will premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2023, while a God of War show is in development for Amazon’s Prime Video service. Netflix also has a track record of creating critically acclaimed video game adaptations of their own, such as Arcane and Castlevania, and its future releases could be just as successful. Here is the full breakdown of every video game movie and show coming to Netflix in 2022 and beyond.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Among Netflix’s more recent acquisitions were the rights to the post-apocalyptic adventure game Horizon: Zero Dawn. One of the flagship video game titles currently available on Sony’s PlayStation, Horizon: Zero Dawn follows the protagonist Aloy as he uncovers the mysteries of a relic civilization. A live-action adaptation of Horizon will be no easy feat, as the game takes place in a unique dystopian version of America, where animal-like robots have reclaimed the Earth. Because the adaptation was only recently announced, there’s very little information about the Horizon show, and it won’t be hitting Netflix anytime soon. But when it does, expect it to be a big deal.

BioShock

Netflix can be thanked for rescuing the BioShock movie from development hell, but the streaming giant doesn’t intend to stop at a single film. There are even plans to create a whole cinematic universe based on the BioShock games. While that may seem like a lofty ambition considering that a BioShock movie adaptation has been rumored since the first game was released in 2007, the prospect of an extended universe could work very well due to the scope of the BioShock video games and the density of their lore.

Although no other details have been revealed about Netflix’s plans with BioShock, one of the streamer’s official Twitter accounts announced the project alongside the words “we all make choices, but in the end our choices make us.” This quote is ripped from an early game that was set in Rapture, leading some to speculate that Rapture will also be the setting of Netflix’s first BioShock movie.

Tekken: Bloodline

One title that will soon hit Netflix is Tekken: Bloodline. Based on the longstanding fighting games, Tekken: Bloodline is an anime series that will take place between the events of Tekken 2 and Tekken 3. A trailer for Tekken: Bloodline was released on June 10, 2022, during Netflix’s Geeked Week, where series producer Katsuhiro Harada revealed that the Tekken: Bloodline show would focus on the story of Jin Kazama and the relationship with his mother. Although there is no release date scheduled, the trailer and information about the series indicate that the show will hit Netflix in 2022.

Dragon Age: Absolution

Based on the fantasy role-playing series Dragon Age, Netflix’s upcoming animated series Dragon Age: Absolution will release in December 2022. Revealed during Netflix’s Geeked Week in 2022, the first season of the adaptation will consist of six episodes but will be separate from the events of the games and the previous anime film, Dragon Age: Dawn of the Seeker. This separation between the canonical events of the Dragon Age video games and the show is similar to the approach taken with the ongoing Arcane series. Dragon Age: Absolution will focus on new characters, and will take place in the Tevinter Imperium, a location only mentioned by name in the games.

Pokémon

Pokémon is one of the largest media franchises in the world, spawning hugely successful video games, manga, card games, toys, and anime shows and films. As such, it’s surprising that there’s never been a live-action Pokémon show. But that’s exactly what Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson is developing for the streamer.

Netflix’s Pokémon series is still in early development, therefore there are no images or trailers to indicate what the show will look and feel like, but thankfully the live-action movie Detective Pikachu proved Pokémon can be successfully rendered in semi-realistic CGI that doesn’t feel too alien in a live-action setting. Very few details are available about the series, such as what region or characters may feature in the show; however, when Netflix’s Pokémon show does reach screens in a few years, it’s sure to be a massive hit.

Resident Evil

One Netflix video game adaptation that viewers will not have to wait years for is Netflix’s live-action Resident Evil series, as all eight episodes of its first season will arrive on July 14, 2022. The Resident Evil trailer revealed that the show will be split into two timelines, one set in 2022 when Jade and Billie Wesker move into their home in New Raccoon City and uncover the city’s dark secrets, and the second in 2036 following Jade as she attempts to survive in a zombie-ravaged world.

Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska will play the younger and older versions of Jade in the show, and they are joined on Netflix’s Resident Evil series by Lance Reddick, Adeline Rudolph, and Ahad Raza Mir, among others. Supernatural writer Andrew Drab is serving as showrunner, while Browen Hughes, a director on The Walking Dead, will executive produce and direct two episodes. Netflix’s Resident Evil show is not the first time the games have been adapted into live-action, so Netflix will hope that the show pleases the fandom of the games more than the several Resident Evil movies, which traded too much horror in favor of action elements.

Sonic Prime

The success of Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel proves that audiences have an appetite for the blue speedster, and Netflix is doubling down on that with their 24-episode, 3D-animated TV show Sonic Prime. While the show is supposedly aimed toward children around 11 years old, it’s said that the show will also appeal to Sonic Legacy fans.

Netflix released a teaser that includes Big the Car and Froggy, and the show appears to be jumping on the multiverse bandwagon, with the fate of the multiverse resting in Sonic’s hands. With Deven Christian Mack voicing Sonic, and Brian Drummond potentially voicing Shadow, the show will release sometime in 2022, but no specific date has been set.

Assassin’s Creed

The 2016 Assassin’s Creed movie starring Michael Fassbender was a resounding disappointment, but Netflix is convinced that the Ubisoft video games will be a success on the small screen, with the streaming giant commissioning a live-action Assassin’s Creed series and several other Assassin’s Creed projects. After Netflix closed its deal with Ubisoft, the game developer shared (via Ubisoft) that the deal includes a TV series, said to be a “genre-bending, live-action epic,” alongside “animated and anime adaptations.”

If Netflix learns from the Assassin’s Creed movie, it should focus more closely on the games and choose one of the strongest narratives in the series, specifically Ezio Auditore’s trilogy, the original Assassin’s Creed game, or Edward Kenway’s story. The live-action series has got its writer and showrunner in the form of Die Hard and The Fugitive co-writer Jeb Stuart, but the show does not currently have any directors or stars attached.

Beyond Good And Evil

Another Ubisoft game that Netflix is adapting is Beyond Good and Evil. The 2003 action-adventure video game follows Jade, a martial artist and investigative reporter seeking to uncover an alien conspiracy. The sci-fi nature of the games means that Netflix’s movie adaptation will be a mixture of live-action and CGI, a combination that director Rob Letterman is used to after he also directed Detective Pikachu. Although Letterman is attached to the project, no new information has been released for many months, and the film has still not entered production.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Unlike Beyond Good and Evil, which is nearly 20 years old, Netflix is also adapting 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077 into an animated TV series titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Cyberpunk 2077 had a troubled production, and despite great hype, it opened to mixed-to-good reviews with many citing that the game was released with lots of bugs. In comparison, the production of Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners appears to have been a smooth process.

The 10-episode limited series will tell the story of David Martinez, a street kid who becomes an edgerunner, “a mercenary outlaw, also known as a cyberpunk.” The series is set in the same neon-drenched Night City as the games but will feature new characters. The anime series will likely release in September 2022.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Netflix can’t seem to get enough of animated series, as it’s also developing an adaptation of Splinter Cell, the action video game franchise that follows former Navy SEAL turned black-ops specialist Sam Fischer. The spy thriller will reportedly be adapted into a 16-episode series that will be helmed by Derek Kolstad, best known for the John Wick franchise. Splinter Cell’s initial two-season deal may be enough to adapt the first couple of games, but there’s a large amount of source material that the show could adapt. No cast members, plot details, or release date have been revealed, but expect to be waiting a year or two for this one.

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Another Tom Clancy work that Netflix is developing is a live-action The Division movie that will supposedly follow the same plot as the game. The Division takes place in a near-future version of New York where a virus breaks out and society descends into chaos, and only a special group of operatives can go into the city to try and save potential survivors. The Division is further along in development than Splinter Cell, as Red Notice’s Rawson Marshall Thurber will direct, and the movie will star recent Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain and actor Jake Gyllenhaal. However, no release date has been set.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix And Another Far Cry Animated Series

Netflix’s deal with Ubisoft also includes adaptations of the popular Far Cry video game series. The first is an anime called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, which will include the alter-egos of many Ubisoft characters. The series was created and announced by Ari Shankar, who acted as an executive producer on Netflix’s Castlevania. Shankar described the highly-stylized series as a “cyberpunk dystopia set in 1992.”

The name of the series comes from the Far Cry 3 expansion Blood Dragon, and it’s likely to embody the same ’80s spirit and homages that the DLC was ripe with. As for Netflix’s other Far Cry project, there are no details released yet. It’s likely to be closer to the main Far Cry games than Captain Laserhawk and more grounded. Perhaps audiences will be able to see Better Call Saul’s Michael Mando finally play Far Cry 3’s Vaas in the flesh.

Devil May Cry

Another project that Ari Shankar is involved with is an adaptation of Devil May Cry. Shankar confirmed that the first season of the animated series will consist of eight episodes, and will focus on Vergil and Lady. Those familiar with the games may hope that Netflix’s Devil May Cry series will be an improvement on the 2007 anime, which was generally ill-received by fans. Currently, there’s no information known about potential cast members or release date.

Tomb Raider

There are not many video game characters bigger than Lara Croft, and Netflix will be bringing her to screens in the future. This time, neither Angelina Jolie nor Alicia Vikander plays Lara Croft in live-action, however, since Netflix’s Tomb Raider will be an anime series. The show is described as a “road trip adventure” where Croft explores “new territory.” Writing is completed for the series, and Hayley Atwell, best known for her role as Peggy Carter in the MCU, will voice the treasure-hunting heroine, while Allen Maldonado will play Zip.

The series is said to be set after the events of 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider and will attempt to bridge the gap between the Survivor trilogy and the first Tomb Raider game, where Lara is very much an experienced tomb raider. The first season of the proposed two-season run is scheduled to release in 2023.

Video Game Adaptations That Are Renewed By Netflix

Arcane season 2: Set in the same universe as League of Legends, Netflix’s Arcane season 1 was a substantial hit. Although season 2 started production in November 2021, it will not come to Netflix until 2023.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 3: Even though Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 only just released on Netflix in January 2022, the third season of the epic fantasy based on the Dota games will release on Netflix on August 11.

The Witcher season 3: The Witcher is easily Netflix’s most successful video game adaptation to date. Filming is underway for The Witcher season 3, with sneak peeks showing Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt. A release date has not been scheduled; however, considering that The Witcher season 1 and season 2 were released in December 2019 and December 2021 respectively, expect a December 2023 release date.

Castlevania spinoff: Castlevania season 4 brought an end to the original timeline of the anime. However, there’s still hope for those that enjoyed the games and anime. Due to the success of the Netflix series, the streamer will release a spinoff titled Castlevania: Nocturne. There’s no date announced for Nocturne, even though Netflix debuted a teaser, but the show will focus on Trevor Belmont’s descendent in the 17th century: Richter Belmont.