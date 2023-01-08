This week, Manchester United manager Eric ten Hag spoke with young fans.

Ten Hag met with a group of fans, mostly children, and stopped to give them autographs and even laugh.

As he was signing autographs, a young fan asked the United boss if he would sign Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, two of the brightest talents in the world.

Ten Hag cheerfully replied that he wanted to sign a pair of Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

The Dutch coach laughed and then asked the young fans if they had any pennies for him to help with the Bellingham and Mbappe purchase operation.

Ten Hag gets asked about Mbappe and Bellingham “Do you have pennies for me” 😂🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/oEpjTkpIGt — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) January 7, 2023

Ten Hag’s hilarious reaction may be due to the fact that Mbappe and Bellingham are really out of United’s reach at the moment.

In addition to the huge transfer fees, Bellingham and Mbappe would undoubtedly prefer to move to clubs with great title prospects rather than to United, which is in the process of rebuilding.

However, this did not prevent the “red devils” from being associated with both.

Bellingham is on every European club’s wish list and the Englishman is likely to move in the summer.

They would both represent good recruits.

Ten Hag recently confirmed that United must sign quality contracts that match the spirit of the club and are able to cope with the pressure of playing at Old Trafford.

He said: “Manchester United have bought an unimaginable number of players in recent years who are not good enough.”

“Most of the purchases were average, and for #mufc, average is not enough.”

“The United shirt has a lot of weight. Only real personalities who can perform under great pressure can play here.”

Ten Hag’s comments are a huge statement of intent and a real source of hope for the future.