Video Compares Graphics From Original Dead Space and Remake

Dead Space Remake was announced to the world this week, allowing many people to experience the adventures of Isaac Clark or even relive the tense moments on the next generation of consoles. And, as is often the case in cases like this, the network has already received a graphic comparison video.

The recording you see in this news is courtesy of the ElAnalistaDeBits YouTube channel, and tries to show the elements that were shown in the remake ad trailer with the same points as the original game.

See the assembly in question below:

So, did you enjoy the slap on the look of the new version? Remembering that Dead Space Remake will be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, on a date to be announced later by Electronic Arts.