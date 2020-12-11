Video chat application step from Twitter

Twitter, one of the most used social media platforms today, took the step of video chat application. The platform, which brings the shared tweets to the users, started to work for the more preferred video calls during the epidemic period.

Twitter, which has experienced an increase in its usage rates recently, continues to develop it to reach more users and to get new features for those who are already using it. The last step in this regard was the purchase of the video call application named “Squad”.

Twitter buys a video chat app

“Squad”, which allows users to share their screens and video chat, was acquired by Twitter. After the acquisition, the founding partners of the application, Esther Crawford and Ethan Sutin, will continue to be employees of the participating company on Twitter. In a blog shared on the subject, it was stated that Twitter can adapt the audio and video features of the application.

No information was shared on how much was paid for the video chat application purchased by Twitter and how the company structure will be. It is not clear whether the software design of the “Squad” application is also the property of Twitter.

It was stated that the use of the application in question has increased by 1,100 percent since the epidemic. However, it was reported that the use of the application will cease after the purchase. With the decision taken by Twitter, it will not be possible to use the application that has a remarkable momentum since December 12.

Twitter had previously decided to shut it down for Vine. It is stated that TikTok won the biggest gain after this closure.



