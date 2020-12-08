Video card stock shortage may be due to memory stock

Neither RTX Ampere cards nor RX 6000 series, which bring impressive performance gains from generation to generation, are currently not available on the shelves.

There may be a memory factor in stock shortages After the stock shortage that started with the launch of the RTX Ampere, eyes turned to AMD’s solutions. Unfortunately AMD has the same problem as Nvidia.

According to the latest report, the stock shortage of graphics cards may be due to the inability of GDDR6 memory production to keep up with the demand. Although AMD has not tyet shared detailed information about the stock shortage, it has announced that they have difficulty finding other components besides the Nvidia GPU.

Stock shortages may persist

In addition, the stock shortage is expected to continue until next February, with the possibility that the current situation will completely prevent the availability of specialized design RX 6900 XT solutions.

However, the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 are claimed to be less affected by stock shortages due to the GDDR6X memory. Finally, it is stated that the RTX 3070/3060 Ti and especially the entire RX 6000 series are more affected by the shortage of supply.



