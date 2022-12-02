Video Card Prices in The US May Rise in 2023

Video card prices in the United States may increase by 25% after the expiration of the tariff exemption, which may create problems for AMD and Nvidia.

Video cards are steadily getting more expensive, and no one can refute the fact that the increase in MSRP of video cards from generation to generation is already quite bad. However, the situation may worsen if you are in the USA.

To undermine Chinese exports, the US government imposed duties on electronics, including video cards, several years ago. However, they were temporarily canceled, but their validity does not expire on December 31, 2022.

This means that US buyers are likely to see higher video card prices on the horizon. But it remains to be seen whether these tariffs can be circumvented in any way, shape or form.

You may want to buy a GPU before 2023.

For those in the USA, now is the time to purchase a new video card. This way, you can effectively avoid any potential increase in GPU prices in the future.

A 25 percent price increase for AMD and Nvidia graphics cards will be staggering, and that’s something you should consider, especially if you’re waiting to buy a more powerful GPU like the RX 7900 XT or RTX 4090. This will absolutely destroy the sales figures. , as consumers will be even more reluctant to spend money on a new graphics card.

Why are GPUs getting more expensive?

As AMD and Nvidia move to denser silicon, it inevitably costs more to produce these smaller and denser nodes. This will be one of the main reasons why they can rise in price. The cost of a simple specification is higher. In addition to this, you should take into account other external factors, such as inflation and rising production costs in China.