Video card prices are finally going down

PC builders, rejoice: after years of shortages causing painfully high costs, video cards are finally returning to slightly more affordable prices.

According to the Digital Trends report, prices for AMD and Nvidia graphics cards are declining. The new cards are becoming noticeably cheaper: Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti is now 16% below the recommended retail price, and AMD RX 6950 XT is 4% below the recommended retail price.

Gigabyte RTX 3090 Ti Gaming OC 24G — Photos

However, cheaper Nvidia graphics cards are still suffering from inflation: cards such as the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti cost more than 10% of their recommended retail price.

Although some graphics cards are still struggling with the effects of scarcity, these new prices are still a noticeable improvement – about a year ago, Nvidia graphics cards, which were in high demand among cryptocurrency miners, reached about 300% of their original recommended retail price. while AMD cards have peaked above 200%.

As Digital Trends notes, the new price improvements are likely related to the current collapse of the cryptocurrency, as well as to the improvement of the supply chain, which makes graphic cards more affordable and less desirable for crypto farmers.

In February 2021, Biden signed an executive order in which he pledged to address supply chain problems causing shortages. Earlier, Intel’s CEO announced that the ongoing shortage of chips could lead to 2023, although with new improvements in GPU prices, it looks like this may not happen for so long.

Amelia Zollner is a freelance writer for IGN. Find them on Twitter: @ameliazollner.