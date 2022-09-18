Video Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 demonstrates a satisfactory animation of handling weapons

The first session of access to the beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has already been launched, allowing players to experiment with a new and improved selection of firearms in the game, and YouTuber Venom Magnus demonstrates them all in one of his videos. Being the flagship FPS franchise, modern Call of Duty pays special attention to how many types of weapons are portrayed and used, and it seems that Modern Warfare 2 will surpass all its predecessors in this regard.

As Venom Magnus showed in his latest video, the handling of weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leaves nothing to be desired. The game builds on its 2019 predecessor, making firearms even more detailed, customizable and user-friendly, with reloading and inspection animations showing them in great detail.

Although much is already known about the Gunsmith 2.0 updates in Modern Warfare 2, it was only in the ongoing PlayStation beta that players could see for themselves how the weapon behaves in action. Currently, the beta version offers access to only a few selected weapon platforms, such as M4 (Armalite) and Lachmann (H&K roller with a free shutter with a delay), but this is still enough to understand how deep and detailed the game will be. at startup. As you can see from the video, Infinity Ward’s work is flawlessly detailed and finely tuned, offering even a few unexpectedly smooth firearm switching animations.

Special attention should be paid to the fact that different magazines have different inspection and reloading animations, and since in Modern Warfare 2 weapons use common platforms, this implies a really impressive number of unique animations for each of the available weapon platforms and subtypes. The exact number of weapons available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently unknown, although Venom Magnus has a total of 17 options available at the moment.

As is usually the case, players can pretty much customize their favorite weapons. For example, one player in Modern Warfare 2 created an MP5K as soon as he unlocked all the necessary attachments. However, it is worth noting that this time Infinity Ward has almost completely abandoned real naming systems. In fact, although each weapon is completely recognizable and repeats the design of its real-world counterpart quite well, it also stands out as a deliberately fictional creation.

The long-awaited beta version of Modern Warfare 2 first takes place on PlayStation, and it will last throughout this weekend, until September 18. On the other hand, gamers on PC and Xbox will have the opportunity to see all the animations of handling weapons in the game. next weekend, from 22 to 24 September. The beta version offers limited access to the game’s content and features, but should give everyone a good idea of how it all behaves in action.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.